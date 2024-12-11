The owner of a longstanding Pontefract store has described the business’ survival in the face of family tragedy as it celebrated a milestone anniversary with a visit from the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP in December.

The owner of BB Superstore – Bobby Singh – has praised his mother for keeping the business afloat in the face of family tragedy as the business celebrated its 40th anniversary with a visit from the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP on Saturday, December 7.

Speaking about the landmark birthday, Bobby said: “[It is a] big milestone for me and my family. We just really want to celebrate it. We are here because of the great support of our community – we want to share that celebration.

"We have been there such a long time. Obviously you get to know all the community; people coming not just to do their shopping but sometimes talking about the weather, sometimes about their problems in life – our customers are part of our every day life.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper MP outside the BB Superstore on Love Lane in Pontefract. This year, the family business is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

It has not all been plain sailing for the business, however, which has had to overcome challenging circumstances to remain in operation.

After purchasing the store in 1984, Bobby’s father – Jasbir Singh Boghar – sadly died suddenly in 1991, when Bobby was 14-years-old. Despite being faced with this tragedy, Bobby said his mother – Balbir Kaur Boghar – took over the business, simultaneously becoming “mum, dad and business woman.”

Bobby, who was the oldest sibling, described this time as very difficult for the family – also losing his grandmother and grandfather in the three years following his father’s death – but that it was a “needs must” situation, with Bobby coming to help in the shop after school: “I knew I had to step up with my mum. From then on my childhood was gone – I was straight into the business.”

Bobby – who is now the shop’s owner as it celebrates its 40th year – has praised his mother, who kept the business afloat despite this family tragedy: “She is the best business school I could have gone to.

"She’s awesome; I have learnt so much from her.”