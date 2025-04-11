Farmer Copleys: Pontefract attraction crowned Large Farm Shop of the Year at prestigious awards

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Farmer Copleys picked up two impressive awards at the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2025.

The Pontefract attraction was crowned the ‘Best Retailer’ in the Large Farm Shop category and ‘Best Retailer’ in the North of England region.

The Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards celebrate the UK’s independent, specialist retail market, with this year’s ceremony taking place on Monday (April 7), at the NEC in Birmingham.

Heather Copley, owner of Farmer Copleys, shared her joy following the farm’s success.

Farmer Copleys picked up two prestigious awards at this year's Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards.

She said: ““We were over the moon to be announced double winners at the Farm Shop & Deli Show.

"After over 20 years in business, winning this award really is the icing on the cake against such fantastic farm shops and businesses throughout the UK.

"It has always seemed to be one that eludes us through the years, and it means an awful lot to us and the team who work so hard throughout the year and thoroughly deserve the recognition from the judges”

