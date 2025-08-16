Farmer Copleys wanting pumpkin staff - here's how to apply
The family-run events space is hoping hardworking people will go along to its recruitment evening on Thursday, August 21.
It will be held in the Hayloft at 5pm, so if you’re interested, pop along and take your CV.
People aged 16 and over only.
If you’re unable to make it, you can email [email protected]
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Pumpkin Festival, which starts on Saturday, September 27.
Held throughout October, there will be more than 250,000 pumpkins of 40 different varieties along with tractor rides, live shows, witches storytime, Magical Mr Zen, Velcro the Scarecrow, dog parades, street food, bars and more.
And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to take photos at one of the most popular Instagram locations for pumpkin photos!
Dogs are welcome, under 3s go free,
Visit the Farmer Copleys’ website for more information and to book tickets.