Planning permission has been granted to convert a retail unit in Pontefract town centre into a bar.

The proposals are for 3 Cornmarket, next door to the Malt Shovel and across from the Ponty Tavern.

Under the plans there will be a new sign outside, no structural changes to the inside of the building, and a stud wall will be installed.

A heritage statement provided on behalf of the applicant says: “It is our belief that in these troubled times in the retail sector with town centre shops closing at an alarming rate.

"That this will not only be a welcome boost for the economy, it will also enhance the conservation area as empty retail shops do have a habit of falling into disrepair and dereliction as this actual property has in the past.”

Four objections, over two planning applications, were received.

Paul Cartwright, chairman of Pontefract Civic Society, said the building’s proximity to the town’s historic century Counting House, which is in the final stages of a massive restoration, could be affected by antisocial behaviour.

He also raised concerns that dancing within the building could damage its structure.

He said: “Cornmarket adjoins The Counting House, where the owner has taken great care to restore that 17th century building, which is nearing completion.

"The proximity for a late night bar with off sales, would in our opinion be a significant risk to the building and with potential antisocial behaviour.

"There's no outdoor space for seating or biffa bins, and Swales Yard alongside 3 Cornmarket provides pedestrian access to The Counting House with no outdoor storage space.

“The application raises further concern that most of the premises is for standing not sitting, and a DJ booth, that increases the likelihood of dancing which will damage the historic timbers of the building.

“We don't like to see empty premises, but this building needs a better use.”

He added that some hospitality owners had reduced their hours of operation as they feel the town, which has had a boom in the sector over recent years, has reached saturation point.

Wakefield Council planning officers recommended the application for approval subject to conditions that historic timbers, brickwork and other aspects of the building were not affected.