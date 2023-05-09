Kay Binnersley, owner of Kay Binnersley Hair, on Station Road, was awarded the Best Bridal Salon in Yorkshire and the Humber, and was awarded third place in the Best Bridal Individual of the Year.

The stylish success comes after Kay, 54, was awarded a fellowship with honours from the Fellowship for British Hairdressers at the end of 2022 as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her salon.

Kay said: “Winning these awards was a big achievement. Unfortunately I was unable to attend the event, which was such a shame, but I am overjoyed to have won these awards.”

Kay Binnersley, owner of Kay Binnersley hair

The same week Kay also found out that she was awarded the regional title in the Hair Styling Category at the Internatiational Wedding Awards, which she will then compete in the country finals later this year.

Kay added: “It is lovely because I did bridal styling for many years, I’ve been in business for over 35 years. Around seven years ago I stepped back from it, for a little bit of a change.

"During lockdown I realised how much I missed doing bridal hair, so I updated my skills and did lots of courses to be able to do the more boho looks which are popular now.

"It is amazing to be doing weddings again and winning awards for my work.”

Kay is entered into another four awards this year and is half booked for 2024 as well as taking bookings for 2025.

