Kay Binnersley, 54, has celebrated the 25th anniversary of her salon, Kay Binnersley Hair, on Station Lane, with a fellowship with honours from the Fellowship for British Hairdressers.

She began her hairdressing training as a ‘Saturday girl’ at the age of 16, before becoming a mobile hairdresser in the area for a number of years.

Her business - which she set up on 16 December 1997 – is found on the same street where she began her training, alongside her college course.

Kay said: “I went to what was known then as Castleford: Whitwood Mining and Technical College, where I trained to be a hairdresser and stayed on to do an advanced hairdressing course and hairdressing teacher qualification.

"I worked at a number of salons as a colour technician and freelance hairdresser for about 12 years before I got the salon.

"I was always driving around from one place to the next and I thought it was time to deliver my services from a location which everyone could get to, which is why I decided to open the salon.”

She prides herself on providing a luxury experience for everyone, pampering anyone who comes through her doors.

Kay has owned her salon, Kay Binnersley Hair, at 29 Station Lane, Pontefract, for 25 years.

Kay works with her regulars and future clients to figure out what she can offer them at a suitable price point.

She said: “The way I deliver my services has changed since the pandemic. Before, I had two salons with a number of staff but now we run things a bit differently.

"I now only have the one shop and offer a one-to-one service that is predominately colour rather than being a ut and blow-dry salon.

"The service is luxury and offers that personal touch. I am all about creating a connection, often having a cup of tea and a chat when the client’s colour is on.

"It is important that all my clients feel cared for and pampered, it is what we do as hairdressers.”

Kay has seen a big change in the hair industry in the past 38 years.

“When I started out, it was all about cap highlights, perms and big curly bouncy hair,” she said.

"Colour wasn’t a big thing but now it is. When I opened the salon, straighteners were only just coming in, we had to learn how to blow-dry the hair straight, but I’ve enjoyed every single change.”

For her services to the industry, the Fellowship for British Hairdressers awarded Kay with a fellowship with full honours at its annual Fellowship Luncheon and Hair Awards earlier in December. The award ceremony recognises the very best British hairdressers and longstanding contributors in the industry.

Kay said: “The opportunity the fellowship gives hairdressers across the UK is absolutely fabulous. I was also awarded the Fellowship Member of the Year some years back.

"I try to promote connectivity with other hairdressers. If someone else is struggling, I reach out to see how I can help. I also offer free education to people and support groups that help others.

