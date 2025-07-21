Featherstone success at Energy Efficiency Awards

A Featherstone administrator has won a top prize at the Yorkshire & Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.

Jack Kendrick, of Solar Xpress, based at Ardane Park, won the Trainee/Apprentice of the Year award.

There were 13 categories up for grabs at the awards ceremony at the Leeds Marriott Hotel on July 17, attended by individuals and companies throughout Yorkshire & Humberside that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “The winners are leaders in energy efficiency in the UK and these awards, now in their 11th year, are testament to their innovation, expertise and dedication to a greener future for us all. They are at the heart of transforming the way that energy is used, making a real difference to businesses and households throughout the country.

Jack Kendrick with his award

"The success stories we’ve seen tonight highlight the power of collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and communities. These achievements showcase how partnerships and forward-thinking approaches can lead to meaningful and measurable change.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “These awards recognise the organisations and individuals driving real progress towards a more sustainable future. Each of our awards recipients has set new benchmarks for what is possible in reducing energy consumption, cutting carbon emissions, and making a lasting impact on businesses, communities, and the environment. We hope that these awards not only celebrate past and present achievements, but also inspire others to push the boundaries of energy efficiency in the future.”

Further information on the awards is available at www.energyefficiencyawards.co.uk