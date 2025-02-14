Featherstone training company says VR is helping to transform how tradespeople hone skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cutting-edge training company says virtual reality is helping to transform the way tradespeople hone their skills.

Engineering Real Results teaches students in trades including plumbing, gas, electrics, welding and renewable industries.

At their centres up and down the country, including in Featherstone, they now offer virtual reality training alongside hands-on learning.

“Nothing will ever replace real life, hands-on experience,” explained director Ricky Sharma. “But we have found virtual reality has been a really helpful addition to what we offer.

Ricky Sharma

“Younger students in particular appreciate that we are using new technology to expand what we do.”

Virtual reality headsets are used to simulate real scenarios, such as a fault in a pipe network, in a classroom environment.

Skills learnt during these sessions will then be expanded upon in ERR’s state-of-the-art practical training areas.

Mr Sharma continued: “There is an urgent need for trained and accredited tradespeople in plumbing, electrics and renewable energies.

“Sometimes a barrier to learning can be time, with people fitting some element of their training around jobs or families, and they need to be able to hone their skills out of the practical areas.

“Virtual reality training allows them a safe place to train remotely.”

Once classroom and practical elements of courses are complete, the trades training organisation places students at one of their many active development sites to gain invaluable further experience.

Mr Sharma said: “Working on live projects is essential to gain the skills and experience necessary for on site assessments, which are needed to achieve a full NVQ.

“Once complete, these qualifications are a passport to future employment in a student’s chosen trade.”

Recent development sites completed by students include a former hat factory in Luton transformed into 11 apartments, a former 18-bed guest house in Dunstable converted into six apartments and the overhaul of a former Victorian mill in Stoke-on-Trent.

ERR has training sites in Yorkshire, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Hertfordshire and Essex.

For more information, visit https://www.errltd.co.uk/.