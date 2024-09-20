Finning deal sees first Cat® G308 sorting grapple land in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield waste management company, Maia Waste, has landed the first Cat® G308 demolition and sorting grapple in the UK from Finning. Expert support from the Finning team enabled them to get their hands on the brand-new machine and work tool immediately upon release, helping them dramatically cut their operating costs.

With expert guidance from Finning UK and Ireland, Maia Waste bought the UK’s first Cat G308 to meet their 8-ton sorting requirement, having taken delivery in March 2024. Caterpillar® is the world’s largest manufacturer of attachments for any OEM machine manufacturer and, as a result, all Cat work tools are designed and manufactured to work seamlessly with their machines. Due to this, a customer will experience efficiency through optimal fuel burn and maximum productivity when a Cat attachment is married to a Cat machine, resulting in reduced maintenance, shorter ROI and, ultimately, a high residual value of the assets.

Helen Day, Building Construction Products Product Manager at Finning, said: “We were in constant contact with both the team at Caterpillar and Maia Waste to ensure smooth progression of the order and timely receipt of the machine and work tool. The Cat G318, the big brother to the Cat G308, is an extremely popular tool across general construction industries, so the introduction of the smaller unit means a paralleled capability is now available for smaller machines and operations.”

The G308 is ideally suited to tough applications and features a slim design with specially designed pins, vertically perforated side plates, and a robust bolt-on cutting edge. It has been designed for matched worktool and machine performance, and is also the widest demolition and sorting grab in the class. Maia Waste was also able to take advantage of a special financial plan through Cat Finance and with Finning support, spearheaded by Territory Account Manager Jack Brook, was able to secure the best lending terms that are specially tailored to them.

Maia Waste have received the UK's first Cat® G308 sorting grapple.

Paul Noble, Managing Director at Maia Waste, said: “Thanks to the finance deal we were able to get our hands on the machine and tool as soon as it was available in the UK. Plus, we’ve managed to save a couple of thousand pounds by hiring a machine and grapple in until the new one was available. We’re so pleased, we’re already in talks with Finning to buy a Cat 302.7CR following the success of this deal.”

Helen Day said: “It’s important that we offer the right aftercare and financial options to suit our customers, so that they feel supported in their purchases. Having been in contact with Maia Waste over the span of a few months about the acquisition, we were able to help them achieve their cost saving goals.”

To find out more about Finning G308 demolition and sorting grapples, visit: https://www.cat.com/en_GB/products/new/attachments/grapples/demolition-and-sorting-grapples/121580.html

About Finning UK & Ireland

Finning UK & Ireland is part of Finning International – the world’s largest dealer of Cat® machines, engines, equipment, and power solutions. Finning has a recognised track record in delivering solutions to a diverse range of industries including mining, quarrying, building and construction, marine, power generation, industrial OEM and oil and gas.

Whether new or used equipment, high volume repeat orders or custom-built packages, the solutions Finning supplies have been tried, tested, and proven in installations around the world. With a broad product support infrastructure and unmatched service capabilities, Finning delivers solutions that enable customers to achieve the lowest equipment owning and operating costs while maximising uptime.

Headquartered in Cannock, Staffordshire, Finning has a network of branches across the UK & Ireland with trained specialists on hand to provide the right solution for companies.

