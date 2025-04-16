Flanshaw United Reformed Church which closed down last year goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A church in Wakefield that dates back to 1866 has gone up for sale.

Flanshaw URC closed its doors last year after its congreation dwindled and its last elder, Sylvia Gower, retired.

It is now on the market with property management firm Walker Singleton for £225,000 and is currently listed as under offer.

The firm’s website says: “The property comprises a traditional style detached church building offering accommodation over two floors – upper ground floor and lower ground floor levels.

Flanshaw URC is up for sale.

"The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance vestibule, hall of worship, with choir balcony, and vestry at upper ground floor, with an entrance vestibule, utilities room, occasional room, toilets, kitchen and meeting room at lower ground floor.

"Externally, there is a small yard/garden area to the front of the property, whilst a driveway to the right-hand side leads down to a good sized private lawned garden to the rear.”

It is 3,018 sq ft with a site area of nearly a third of an acre.

Walker Singleton added it had a “wide ranging potential for alternative use or redevelopment”.

Sylvia Gower is the last elder of Flanshaw Lane United Reform Church, which is to close on September 15. Picture Scott Merrylees

Speaking to the Express when she announced her retirement, Mrs Gower said: “It's one of those churches that when you walk in you always feel welcome.

"I made the decision because of my age but unfortunately there is no one else to take my place.

“I am upset but I myself could not carry on and there is not another elder to take my place.”

Following its closure, more than £5,000 was found in a bank account that belonged to the church, which has been given to charity.

The church was established in 1866 by industrialist William Oakes, who died in 1871, aged 62, and is buried at the front of the graveyard.

William and his two brothers Henry and Philip took over the running of Flanshaw Mill in 1841 from their father Benjamin.

The church’s final service wasbe held on September 15 and descendants of Oakes were invited to attend.

Anyone interest in the property can contact Paul Diakiw from Walker Singleton on 0113 848 0000 or email [email protected] or Fortune Nguwo

on 0113 848 0000 or [email protected].