Food and drink: here are 10 of the best cafes in the Wakefield area for quick bites, tea and coffee, according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Catherine Gannon
Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Here are 10 of the best cafes in the Wakefield area, according to Tripadvisor.

Wakefield has no shortage of fantastic cafes to choose from when it comes to coffee, cake, and quick bites.

From independent coffee shops and cafes in the city centre, to high quality eateries at some of the district’s incredible museums, the Wakefield area has lots to offer those craving a sweet treat, quick lunch or a caffeine fix.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best cafes to be found in the Wakefield area, according to Tripadvisor reviews for establishments which provide tea, coffee and quick bites.

All the cafes included – which are listed in no particular order – have an average rating of at least four out of five.

Click through the gallery to see which cafes have been rated among the best in Wakefield.

14 Station Rd, Ossett WF5 8AD. Picture: Scott Merrylees

1. Eller Coffee

14 Station Rd, Ossett WF5 8AD. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Dale St, Ossett WF5 9BN. Picture: Google

2. Cafe Latte and Sandwich Bar

Dale St, Ossett WF5 9BN. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Manygates Ln, Wakefield WF2 7DS. Picture: Google

3. Castle Cafe

Manygates Ln, Wakefield WF2 7DS. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Kirkgate Railway Station, Monk St, Wakefield WF10 4EL. Picture: Google

4. DavidEvo Cafe

Kirkgate Railway Station, Monk St, Wakefield WF10 4EL. Picture: Google Photo: Google

