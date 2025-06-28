Food and drink: The best pubs in Wakefield and the surrounding areas according to readers

By Catherine Gannon
Published 28th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
We asked readers which pubs are the best in Wakefield and the surrounding areas – here’s what they said.

There are many well-loved pubs in Wakefield and the surrounding areas, and we wanted to know which ones Express readers thought were the best.

From the city centre to Horbury, Ossett, Newmillerdam and beyond, several pubs stood out as favourites among readers.

Click through the gallery to see which pubs were the most popular among readers.

Readers said these were the best pubs in Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

1. Readers' favourite pubs

Readers said these were the best pubs in Wakefield and the surrounding areas. Photo: Google

The Boot and Shoe. 20, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7DE.

2. Readers' favourite pubs

The Boot and Shoe. 20, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract WF7 7DE. Photo: Google

The Hammer and Stithy. 164, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, WF5 9PJ.

3. Readers' favourite pubs

The Hammer and Stithy. 164, Dewsbury Road, Ossett, WF5 9PJ. Photo: Google

The Thorn Tree. 15, Queen Street, Ossett, WF5 8AS.

4. Readers' favourite pubs

The Thorn Tree. 15, Queen Street, Ossett, WF5 8AS. Photo: Google

