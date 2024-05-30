New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.New food hygiene ratings have been awarded.
Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th May 2024, 06:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

Viceroy Hemsworth Ltd at Unit 2, Becca House, Market Street, Hemsworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.

1. Viceroy Hemsworth Ltd

Phoenix Gardens at 23 Wakefield Road, Kinsley, Pontefract was given a score of four on April 18.

2. Phoenix Gardens

Subway at Westgate Retail And Leisure Park Colinsway, Wakefield was given a five-out-of-five rating at its last inspection.

3. Subway

Bakeaway Takeaway at Unit 9, Beckbridge Industrial Estate, Ripley Drive, Normanton was rated 5 on May 20.

4. Bakeaway Takeaway

