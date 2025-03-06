Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

Taste Of China on Dalefield Avenue, Normanton was given a score of four-out-of-five on January 16,

Taste Of China on Dalefield Avenue, Normanton was given a score of four-out-of-five on January 16,

Forty Two at 42 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield was rated 5 on on January 28.

Forty Two at 42 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield was rated 5 on on January 28.

Noor Spice at Unit 2, New Arcade White Apron Street, South Kirkby, Pontefract, was rated 5 on February 17.

Noor Spice at Unit 2, New Arcade White Apron Street, South Kirkby, Pontefract, was rated 5 on February 17.

