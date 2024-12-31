New food hygiene ratings have been awardedNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded
Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield takeaways and sandwich bars - with one needing major improvements

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments across the district, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

Rated 5: Faye's Sandwich Bar at 88 Wheldon Road, Castleford; rated on December 10

1. Faye's Sandwich Bar

Rated 5: Faye's Sandwich Bar at 88 Wheldon Road, Castleford; rated on December 10 Photo: s

Rated 5: Burger King at 1 Herriot Way, Wakefield; rated on November 13

2. Burger King

Rated 5: Burger King at 1 Herriot Way, Wakefield; rated on November 13 Photo: s

Rated 5: Venue 23 at Smyth Street, Wakefield; rated on December 16

3. Venue 23

Rated 5: Venue 23 at Smyth Street, Wakefield; rated on December 16 Photo: s

Rated 5: Balti Bazaar at 41 Bell Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract; rated on December 12

4. Balti Bazaar

Rated 5: Balti Bazaar at 41 Bell Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract; rated on December 12 Photo: s

