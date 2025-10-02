Footasylum set to step into Trinity Walk creating 20 jobs

National fashion brand Footasylum is set to take its first step into Wakefield when it opens a major new store at Trinity Walk.

The 6,300 sq ft retail unit will see Footasylum’s first ever store open in the city.

It follows a record year for Trinity Walk, who earlier announced that Tenpin would be joining the centre – taking the entire top floor of the former Debenhams unit.

Footasylum will take up home in the former Clinton’s unit along the main covered mall.

The thriving streetwear and sportswear retailer’s new store will create around 20 jobs.

Shannon Osman, Head of Retail at Footasylum, said: “We are already excited about launching our first store in Wakefield city centre and Trinity Walk is the perfect place to do that.

"It’s growing footfall and continued expansion of brands makes for an excellent mix.

“We stay fresh when it comes to our offer and are always on the lookout for new and upcoming brands.

"We’re certain our huge range of footwear and apparel will go down well in this new store located right in the heart of the centre.”

James White, Centre Manager at Trinity Walk, added: “This is another major signing for Trinity Walk and a brilliant, fresh addition which I am sure lots of shoppers will be delighted about. Footasylum continues to expand our mix of already brilliant tenants.

“2025 already promises to be our biggest year yet with more brands set to sign and work is well-under way in preparation for Tenpin to begin their fitout.”

Footasylum will open on Thursday, October 8.