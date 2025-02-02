For sale in Wakefield: Here are 12 businesses and commercial properties for sale in Wakefield

From the viral Wakefield Wines to a popular local pub, here are 12 businesses and commercial properties currently for sale across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
1. Denby Dale Road
Just off junction 39 of the M1 motorway, is a freehold site that until recently was occupied by Nissan & Renault. The site consists of two former car showrooms with workshops attached plus a central area comprising of a management office with garaging below. The site is available for £3,750,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Trinity Park House
Trinity Park House is located to the north east of Trinity Business Park and is set within a secure site which was developed in the 1990’s, and is available for £875,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. Flanshaw Lane
Close to Wakefield city centre, The New Albion is a detached public house on a large plot with a three bedroom owners accommodation, a beer garden and ample parking. It is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Wakefield Wines
A wonderful opportunity to acquire this superb city centre off licence and convenience store which was established over 10 years ago. The business has a strong social media presence which has assisted in generating masses of exposure and a loyal customer base. It is currently available for £99,950. Photo: Rightmove