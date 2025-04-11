For sale in Wakefield: Here are eight businesses and commercial properties for sale in Wakefield

From the an old church to the viral ‘Wakey Wines’, here are eight businesses and commercial properties currently for sale across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
1. Clarke Hall Farm
This unique courtyard style office development is located on Aberford Road, opposite Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, and is available for £1,975,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Flanshaw United Reformed Church
The property comprises a traditional style detached church building offering accommodation over two floors (upper ground floor and lower ground floor levels). Externally, there is a small yard/garden area to the front of the property, whilst a driveway to the right-hand side leads down to a good sized private lawned garden to the rear. The property is available on Rightmove for £225,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. 148-150 Kirkgate
This mixed use property trading as a restaurant to the ground floor, with six flats to the upper floors, is available on Rightmove for £400,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Trinity Park House
Trinity Park House is located to the north east of Trinity Business Park and is set within a secure site which was developed in the 1990’s. The office is available on Rightmove for £875,000. Photo: Rightmove
