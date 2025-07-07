These commercial properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove.placeholder image
For sale in Wakefield: Nine impressive businesses and commercial properties for sale in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are nine great businesses and commercial properties in Wakefield that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

From offices to a popular pub, here are nine businesses and commercial properties currently for sale across Wakefield.

This mixed use, fully let investment propert, situated adjacent to The Ridings Shopping Centre, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million. The property includes 12 well presented apartments located on the first and second floor, and a ground floor retail unit.

1. Express House

This mixed use, fully let investment propert, situated adjacent to The Ridings Shopping Centre, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million. The property includes 12 well presented apartments located on the first and second floor, and a ground floor retail unit. Photo: Rightmove

This great premises dates back to the 1950s and is for sale for £585,000. The property has accommodation across three floors with two storeys to the front and three to the rear. Most of the ground and lower ground floor comprises a convenience store which is let to One Stop Stores Ltd a company owned by Tesco PLC. The remainder of the property is made up of four residential units.

2. Bradford Road

This great premises dates back to the 1950s and is for sale for £585,000. The property has accommodation across three floors with two storeys to the front and three to the rear. Most of the ground and lower ground floor comprises a convenience store which is let to One Stop Stores Ltd a company owned by Tesco PLC. The remainder of the property is made up of four residential units. Photo: Rightmove

This incredible Grade II Listed mid-terrace period office building, whichis set over four floors, is for sale on Rightmove for £575,000.

3. Cheapside

This incredible Grade II Listed mid-terrace period office building, whichis set over four floors, is for sale on Rightmove for £575,000. Photo: Rightmove

This three storey property, offering 4400 square foot of space, occupies a very visible trading position on The Springs. The premise is available for offers in excess of £395,000.

4. The Springs

This three storey property, offering 4400 square foot of space, occupies a very visible trading position on The Springs. The premise is available for offers in excess of £395,000. Photo: Rightmove

