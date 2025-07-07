For sale in Wakefield: Nine impressive businesses and commercial properties for sale in Wakefield

From offices to a popular pub, here are nine businesses and commercial properties currently for sale across Wakefield.
1. Express House
This mixed use, fully let investment propert, situated adjacent to The Ridings Shopping Centre, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million. The property includes 12 well presented apartments located on the first and second floor, and a ground floor retail unit. Photo: Rightmove
2. Bradford Road
This great premises dates back to the 1950s and is for sale for £585,000. The property has accommodation across three floors with two storeys to the front and three to the rear. Most of the ground and lower ground floor comprises a convenience store which is let to One Stop Stores Ltd a company owned by Tesco PLC. The remainder of the property is made up of four residential units. Photo: Rightmove
3. Cheapside
This incredible Grade II Listed mid-terrace period office building, whichis set over four floors, is for sale on Rightmove for £575,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. The Springs
This three storey property, offering 4400 square foot of space, occupies a very visible trading position on The Springs. The premise is available for offers in excess of £395,000. Photo: Rightmove
