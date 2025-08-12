Forklift drivers at Knottingley bottle factory call of strike action

Strikes by forklift drivers employed by Lockwood Haulage in Knottingley have ended after the company agreed to recognise the workers’ union Unite.

The forklift drivers, employed on the Ardagh Glass contract, took strike action in July to gain recognition.

All scheduled strike action has now been cancelled, with the workers now having formal union recognition for vital areas like health and safety, pay negotiations and disciplinary hearings.

The forklift drivers were previously employed by GXO before transferring to Lockwood Haulage in March after the company took over the Ardagh Glass contract.

GXO had a longstanding recognition agreement on collective bargaining with Unite, which Lockwood has now agreed to sign.

Unite regional officer Phil Boyes said: “We are pleased that this dispute has ended with a minimum of disruption to Ardagh Glass, who I wish to thank for their patience.

“This win is another example of why those wanting to improve their working lives and wages should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”