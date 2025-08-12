Forklift drivers at Knottingley bottle factory call of strike action

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Strikes by forklift drivers employed by Lockwood Haulage in Knottingley have ended after the company agreed to recognise the workers’ union Unite.

The forklift drivers, employed on the Ardagh Glass contract, took strike action in July to gain recognition.

Most Popular

All scheduled strike action has now been cancelled, with the workers now having formal union recognition for vital areas like health and safety, pay negotiations and disciplinary hearings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forklift drivers were previously employed by GXO before transferring to Lockwood Haulage in March after the company took over the Ardagh Glass contract.

Strikes by forklift drivers employed by Lockwood Haulage in Knottingley have ended after the company agreed to recognise the workers’ union Unite.placeholder image
Strikes by forklift drivers employed by Lockwood Haulage in Knottingley have ended after the company agreed to recognise the workers’ union Unite.

GXO had a longstanding recognition agreement on collective bargaining with Unite, which Lockwood has now agreed to sign.

Unite regional officer Phil Boyes said: “We are pleased that this dispute has ended with a minimum of disruption to Ardagh Glass, who I wish to thank for their patience.

“This win is another example of why those wanting to improve their working lives and wages should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”

Related topics:Unite
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice