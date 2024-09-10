Former Kiko’s nightclub set to be demolished to build ‘iconic’ affordable homes
Senior councillors are expected to agree to sell the Kiko’s site, on Stuart Road, to enable the project to go ahead.
The derelict building has been empty since the venue closed around a decade ago.
The site, which is owned by Wakefield Council, forms part of plans to create a new “gateway” into the town from the north.
The council’s cabinet members have been recommended to approve a proposal to sell the site to a neighbouring business owner at “less than best value”.
Previous attempts to dispose of the site, including a plan to sell it to Wakefield District Housing to build affordable homes, have failed.
A report says: “The significant cost of demolition has always been the sticking point which has made any purchase of the site financially unviable.
“More recently, we have had an unsolicited approach to purchase the site for a residential scheme from the owner of the adjoining land to the south.”
According to the document, possible development could include the construction of a five-storey building.
The report adds: “It would need to be architecturally iconic given its prominent location.”
Local councillors and regeneration officers are in favour of the scheme, subject to a buy back clause if the site was not demolished or developed.
Recommending the sale, the report adds: “It will allow a current eyesore to be demolished and the site rejuvenated into a modern well-designed residential scheme and give prominence to one of the main gateways into Pontefract.
“It will also provide the residents and visitors to Pontefract a more welcoming and safer feel to their town and neighbourhoods.
“It will allow the creation of decent, affordable housing that meets the needs of the community while also further encouraging investment and opportunity in the surrounding areas.”
Kiko’s was at the heart of Pontefract’s nightlife for decades after opening in the early 1970s as a Polynesian style night club with fake palm trees.
The venue inspired Yorkshire playwright John Godber to write Bouncers in 1977.
The site was previously the subject of a 125-year ground lease from 1972.
The nightclub began to struggle from around 2008 before the owner fell into rent arrears with the local authority.
The report says: “The council eventually received the keys back to the property in November 2016 and the property has remained vacant since then, falling into significant disrepair.”
Councillors will consider the report at a meeting on September 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.