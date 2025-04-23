Former Nevisons Leap pub to become Post Office and convenience store
The Post Office says it has agreed to relocate Holmfield Post Office to its new location on Ferrybridge Road and will be renamed Ferrybridge Road Post Office.
Plans are also being finalised for the move to the former Nevisons Leap pub to become a store selling cards, stationary, confectionary and household goods.
The Post Office service point will be at the counter.
The postmaster, currently located at Orchard Head Lane, will take over running the Post Office.
Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 7am-9pm and Sunday 8am-9pm.
The new premises has a 20 space car parking area for its customers and with two dedicated disabled parking bays.
The move comes after a public consultation was held earlier this year with all responses from customers in favour of the move.
