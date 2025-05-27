Former Pontefract Barclays bank could be converted into HMO

A Grade-II listed former bank in Pontefract could be converted into a flat and a home in multiple occupancy.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for the former Barclays bank on Market Place.

It would include a five-bed HMO on the second floor, a further five-bed HMO on the first floor, and one-bed flat on the ground floor.

The bank closed down in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Barclays bank on Market Place in Pontefract. Picture by Google

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “Owing to the listed nature of the building, in line with the requirements of planning law and policy, care is needed to ensure the heritage significance of the assets is not unduly harmed.”

It said there would be no alterations to the outside of the building.

The building was built in the mid 18th century, was extended to the rear in the late 19 and then extended again in the latter part of the 20th century.

The statement says: “The building conserves an element of Pontefract’s historic past and gives a glimpse of the townscape that has existed since the late 18th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The addition to the building in the 19th century may yield some historic value as it may signify an upturn in the fortunes of the bank.

"The style of the building is of some value worthy of note, being relatively ornate and providing some notably high historic value.

"Given its long term use as a financial institution, some historic value will be yielded whilst also conveying a sense of the township that existed as the town grew from market town through industry including coal and sweets.”

The applicant said the plans would assist the regeneration of Pontefract and would “no doubt contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The proposal is to redevelop a currently vacant building and bring it back into long term use.

"There are no external works proposed and local character will be conserved.”

Earlier this year planning permission was granted to turn the former Barclays bank branch in Hemsworth into a gym and physiotherapy centre.

That branch also shut in September 2023 as part of a round of nationwide closures.