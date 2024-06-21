Free tech skills courses to roll out across the UK to boost employability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applications are now open for the online programmes, which enable adults to increase sector-specific skills in Data Analytics and Web Development and fast-track to an interview

Tech and AI training provider, Le Wagon is rolling out fully funded Skills Bootcamps across the UK, for over 100 students in conjunction with the Department for Education.

These 12 week, full-time Skills Bootcamps aim to bridge the skills gap in the tech industry enabling people to transition into new careers in tech. Students can enrol in Le Wagon’s specialist courses in Data Analytics or Web Development.

A September 2023 Forbes study highlights that 93% of UK businesses acknowledge a gap in IT skills. Over 40%, attribute this gap to insufficient training opportunities, while over a third (37%) point to a lack of relevant educational programs as a contributing factor.

Government funded skills bootcamps were developed to provide targeted training for high demand tech skills, enabling learners to transition into industry at the end of the programme with a guaranteed interview. Le Wagon's mission is to enable individuals and businesses to fulfil their potential through tech training, and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the UK’s tech talent pipeline and opening up access and opportunity to technology roles.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the UK Department for Education on this important initiative,” said Joe, General Manager at Le Wagon UK. “By providing fully funded Skills Bootcamps, we are helping to bridge the gap in tech skills and create new opportunities for individuals across the UK.”