From liquorice to liquor: Here are all the venues offering delectable sweet-themed food and drink at this year's Liquorice Festival

Get ready for sweet-themed fun celebrating Pontefract’s historic link with liquorice as the big event returns this Sunday, July 13.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontefract Liquorice Festival is a firm family favourite with something for everyone to enjoy including the return of the famous food and drink market.

Venues across Pontefract will be offering delicious liquorice-themed items to delight taste buds throughout the festival weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a chance to discover some of the independent bars, restaurants and cafes across Pontefract.

Prepare for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival to go on tour, with the return of its food and drink trail!

Here’s a list of participating venues and some of the delectable sweet-themed goodies on offer:

Alleyc’zam Cafe & Bar – Liquorice cakes, tea and cocktails

Cromwells – Steak and liquorice ale pie with liquorice stout gravy, liquorice fruit scone with homemade liquorice jam and fresh cream with a liquorice drizzle and chocolate and liquorice loaf cake with a dark chocolate and liquorice ganache

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers – Try the Pomfret Monk, a Yorkshire cheddar cheese infused with Pontefract’s famous liquorice

House of Ales – Pontefract Liquorice stout, Pontefract Liquorice gin and Pontefract Liquorice and blackberry rum

Iron Dram – Pomfret Bootlegger cocktail made from O’Donnell Wild Berry Moonshine and Pernod topped with a Pontefract cake

Jollys – Liquorice scones

Kaylas Kandy – Liquorice milkshake made with their very own Pontefract Cakes.

Lush Bakery & Co Cafe – Liquorice muffins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myxology – Liquorice martini, Liquorice All Sort and raspberry lace cocktails as well as blackcurrant liquorice brownies, candyfloss cupcakes and Liquorice All Sort cookies

Salter Row Coffee Lounge – Liquorice scones and cake

The Counting House – The Counting House cocktai

The Hideaway – Liquorice cheesecake and cocktails. Free liquorice sweets for kids with every meal purchased

The Old Grocers – Liquorice stout (collaboration with Chin Chin Brewery)

The Printers Draft – Liquorice cocktails (plus free sweets!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hannah Appleyard said: “Pontefract Liquorice Festival is a great day out for all the family to enjoy, as we celebrate our town’s unique association with liquorice.

“As well as the wide variety of entertainment and colourful market stalls, you can also visit many of our local, independent businesses. Some will be selling treats with a liquorice twist, which I’ll be looking forward to trying myself.”