Fry Awards 2025: Two fish and chip shops in Wakefield named among 50 best in UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fry Magazine has announced the winners of its 2025 Fry Awards, celebrating the best chippies across the country.
The 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways includes The Codfather on Townley Road, Lupset and Portside Fish & Chips on Ash Grove, South Elmsall.
Takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were visited by mystery diners and judged on criteria including the quality of food, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.
This was the 13th year the awards have taken place.
Ilham Shamchiyev, from The Codfather said they are absolutely thrilled to have beeen named as one of the best places for fish and chips at the awards.
He said: “It’s an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team here at Codfather.
"We’ve always strived to provide the highest quality fish and chips, cooked with care and using the best ingredients.
"To receive this recognition means so much to us, and we’re grateful to our amazing customers who continue to support us.”
Reece Head, the competition organiser, said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners! Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.
“At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.