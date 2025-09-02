Frying high with double success: Two Wakefield fish and chip shops named among the best in the UK

Two Wakefield chippies have been named one of the UK’s top fish and chip shops.

Kingfisher Fish and Chip Restaurant on Denby Dale Road and Barracuda Fisheries on Horbury Road, Ossett, earned the title after receiving the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Quality Accreditation, which recognises excellence in product quality, hygiene, and customer service in the fish and chip industry.

To qualify, each shop went through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

It’s a proud moment for owner, Emma Mcloughlin, who ran both Barracuda and Kingfisher with her late husband, Kurt, who passed away in February, aged 58, after a two year battle with bowel cancer.

"I am doubly happy for the accreditations – Kurt would be so proud,” Emma said.

"He was very ambitious and would be so happy. He started running his own fish and chip shop – a tiny shop on Kirkhamgate – when he was just 19.

"We’ve had Kingfisher for six or seven years and bought Barracuda back in 2001.”

Emma said staff at both shops – all 54 of them – have been so supportive.

Staff at Barracuda.

"They’ve all been brilliant,” she said.”

“”To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops is an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

"I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great."

As for the future, Emma said it’s ‘full steam ahead!’.

Staff at Kingfisher.

“Kingfisher is undergoing a renovation, starting with the recent pods being placed outside the restaurant, then in November, the restaurant will undergo a refurbishment and the takeaway area will be extended in February next year.

“We may expand in the future .Kurt was ambitious, we're all very ambitious, so who knows!”

NFFF President Andrew Crook said: “"Barracuda and Kingfisher clearly take pride in where it sources it fish and potatoes from.

“Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”