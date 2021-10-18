'Gamechanger' as Tileyard North announce first recruit AI music company Musiio for Wakefield's waterfront development

Tileyard Wakefield Waterfront

The fast growing AI company Musiio are the first company to commit to Tileyard.

And the company is planning to relocate half of it's workforce from Singapore to Wakefield' s waterfront.

CEO and Co-Founder of Musiio Hazel Savage, said: “I’ve always loved the north of England, it’s where I am from and where I grew up, we are hard working people who put kindness first.

"When I got the opportunity to put the expansion of my company Musiio in a location as majestic and exciting as Tileyard North, it was literally a dream come true.

"I love the area, I love that the Tileyard team is investing and expanding into the north, and as a professional northerner I just had to be a part of it!

Musiio also hope the move will create more jobs within the district as the company is planning for expansion and investment and is now valued at £10m.

Heather Savage

The company's ground breaking technology is changing the way the music industry catalogues music, by using artificial intelligence to tag, search, curate or playlist their audio.

Some of their clients already include Hipgnosis, Tileyard Music, Audio Network, Epidemic Sound and Gratitude Sound.

Tileyard’s co-Founder Nick Keynes, said:“This is such an exciting announcement for Tileyard North, and consequently the whole district.

"When we were introduced to Hazel she told us that she had two passions in the world - 'Music and The North of England’ so immediately we just knew we had to play a part in the continuation of her story.

Paul Kempe at Tileyard.

"A fierce leader in the music-tech world, we immediately aligned with her vision and we knew Hazel had to be part of our story too.

"We’re excited to see what an industry-leading company like Musiio brings for collaborations within our thriving community, as we continue to announce them over the coming months.”

Paul Kempe, owner of Tileyard North, , said that this was a gamechanger for Wakefield.

He said: “At Tileyard, we’ve always championed independent and forward-thinking businesses.

"Musiio will make an amazing contribution to the beginnings of our thriving community in the North. Hazel’s decision to relocate half her workforce to Tileyard North is an absolute affirmation of our vision to deliver exemplary facilities and a world-class creative community in the North.

"We couldn’t be more excited to announce Musiio as our first resident, and believe Hazel will bring great things to Wakefield and the surrounding area.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said it was tremendous addition for the district.

She said: “It is tremendous news that Musiio has chosen Tileyard North at Wakefield Waterfront to support the growth of their business.

“We have huge confidence in this landmark development and the regeneration of these important historic buildings Wakefield and the wider district are ready to welcome Musiio to be part of a new era for our region.