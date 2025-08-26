Planning permission has been granted to build two drive-thru restaurants at a new suburb being developed in Wakefield.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to the proposals for the new food outlets to be built next to Neil Fox Way at City Fields.

Around 2,500 homes are expected when the major expansion across 375 hectares of land to the east of the city is completed.

The development will be part of the Waterside Business Hub next to the river Calder.

The site, deemed “surplus to requirements”, was previously occupied by sewage works and a rubbish dump.

The scheme includes building a car park for 95 vehicles along with 15 electric vehicle charging bays.

The council received two objections to the scheme citing concerns over an increase in traffic and the need for more local infrastructure.

One objector said: “Residents here have no amenities. We don’t want or need proposals for more and more takeaways.

“You will be increasing traffic on an already badly congested road.

“Give us useful developments not more fast food. We desperately need shops, doctors, dentists and gyms.”

Another resident commented: “This community has been promised a lot of services and facilities that have not been provided yet.

“We need things like doctors surgeries, schools, dentists, or food shops, not more unhealthy food options like takeaways.”

A Wakefield Council officer’s report said outline permission had previously been granted for the site to be used for commercial development and the scheme complied with local and national planning policies.