Giveaways and chance to win £1K gift card as H Samuel at Trinity Walk celebrates new look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new look H Samuel has opened its doors in Trinity Walk.

Customers are welcomed into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.

And to celebrate the opening of the new-look store, from September 27-29, H Samuel is inviting shoppers to join them for a glass of bubbly and a special weekend of giveaways, money-off vouchers and the chance to win a £1,000 gift card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store manager Emma Hammill said: “We wanted our Wakefield customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store.

A new look H Samuel, designed for Wakefield’s shoppers, has opened its doors in Trinity Walk.

“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store.

“Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior and new diamond, jewellery and watch displays, we’ve updated our Perfect Piercing Studio, creating a destination for customers to style their own look from our extensive earring collection.

"We’ve also enhanced our design consultation area, where customers can add a personal touch to their jewellery with engraving, customise their own one-of-a-kind perfect piece by selecting their stone, cut, setting and budget or bring to life their design vision and create their own unique, bespoke piece,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover.”H Samuel Wakefield is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.

A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.