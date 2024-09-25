Global manufacturer expands into new Wakefield headquarters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire company that has become a world leader in manufacturing and supplying technology to control flying insects has expanded into a modern new headquarters and warehouse building at Symphony House, located on Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate.

PestWest has agreed a 10-year lease on a modern 20,440 sq ft detached building, within a mile of Junction 41 of the M1 motorway. The landlord, The District Estates Limited was represented by Daniel Walker at Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co. The tenant, PestWest was advised by Rob Oliver at Avison Young.

Since it was established in the 1980s, PestWest has become a global leader in developing innovative electric fly control systems and insect light traps that combine the latest science with pioneering technology. Many of the company’s products are manufactured in the company’s state-of-the-art production facilities in Wakefield and also in Perth, Australia.

Daniel Walker, from GV&Co, said: “High specification, modern and detached industrial units of around 20,000 sq ft and in close proximity to the M1 are highly sought after at the moment and we generated a significant amount of interest in this property. PestWest is a successful and longstanding local business, as well as being a market leader in its field, which makes this a superb result for our client.”

Rupert Broome, managing director of PestWest said: “This expansion will enable us to increase production of several of our most popular products including our world-leading LED range of fly traps based on our exclusive Quantum X technology and it provides our team with the perfect base as we embark on our next phase of growth. This makes it a very exciting time for PestWest.”

Rob Oliver from Avison Young added: “We were delighted to be appointed by PestWest to help with this relocation project, having acted for them on a previous acquisition. Given the current supply / demand imbalance across the market, identifying and then securing good quality premises can be a challenge. We were therefore pleased to agree terms on this refurbished unit, located on the prime Wakefield 41 Industrial Estate, which should hopefully provide the client with warehousing space for many years to come.”