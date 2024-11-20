Gradient Mill: Part of Tileyard North’s transformation of Wakefield’s historic waterfront now complete

Paul Kempe, owner and co-founder of Tileyard North with Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, at the opening of Gradient Mill.

Gradient Mill, part of the multi-million pound regeneration of Wakefield’s waterfront, is now complete.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gradient Mill is part of the final phase of the Tileyard North development and reflects the site’s ongoing commitment to transforming Wakefield into a thriving hub for the creative industries and local community.

The building includes new communal spaces and features a vibrant mix of spaces for hospitality venues and four floors of flexible workspaces accommodating teams and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is the final piece in a masterplan that provides Wakefield’s historic riverside to become a significant cultural destination in the North of England.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I am very happy to see the work completed and Gradient Mill, opened as part of Tileyard North’s transformation of the historic waterfront area.

“This will offer world class facilities to artists and creatives based right across the north of England.

“It will support businesses and the economy and provide a vibrant space for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Kempe, owner and co-founder of Tileyard North added: “The handover of Gradient Mill marks a pivotal milestone in the project’s journey, supporting the transformation of Wakefield’s Waterfront into a thriving creative hub.

“This is an exciting time for Tileyard North, as it opens the door to new opportunities for growth and innovation in our community.

"We want to celebrate and extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this vision a reality and the collaborations that have been instrumental in bringing this development to life.”