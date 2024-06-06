Grand opening of 'bigger and better' Sports Direct store at Junction 32

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford’s Junction 32 has announced the grand opening of Sports Direct’s newly relocated and expanded store.

Taking over the former 3,000 sq ft store, the brand-new 7,000 sq ft. store promises an enhanced shopping experience with a vast selection of the world’s most popular sports and lifestyle brands.

The store will feature Sports Direct’s renowned Running concept, making it easier than ever for customers to find the latest running gear no matter their running journey.

With specialist sporting areas across men’s, women’s and kids, the additions aim to elevate the shopping experience and enable shoppers to find new items with ease.

Ger Wright, Managing Director of Sports at Frasers Group, said: “We are pleased to open the doors to our larger, elevated Sports Direct store in Junction 32.

"This opening demonstrates our dedication to expanding and investing into our store portfolio, as well as bringing the best sports and leisure brands, and experiences to key retail destinations across the UK and internationally.

"As the leading destination for sportswear in the UK, and with the support from our major global brand partners, we continue to expand our retail portfolio on our journey to becoming the number one sports retailer in EMEA.”

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We're delighted to be bringing a brand new Sports Direct store to our visitors, granting the opportunity for our shoppers to buy the latest sportswear equipment and more.

"With Sports Direct’s renowned reputation for championing sportwear across the country, we're confident that the new store will be a hit with our shoppers, providing even more choice and convenience”.