Greggs M1 service station drive-thru plan rejected for second time

Greggs has been refused permission to open a drive-thru bakery at a motorway services for a second time.

Planning officers have upheld a decision that proposals for the new outlet at Woolley Edge, on the M1, would be harmful to surrounding greenbelt land.

The proposed scheme at the Moto Hospitality northbound services was first rejected in April this year.

Permission was sought to change the parking layout to accommodate the facility and provide indoor seating for 32 customers.

Greggs argued that there would be no encroachment on surrounding countryside and the visual impact of the premises would be “minimised”.

An application submitted on behalf of the company said the existing car park represented previously developed land.

But rejecting the plan as “inappropriate development”, a council planning officer said: “The proposal, being located in an area currently used for parking, would have a harmful impact on the openness of the greenbelt.”

Greggs resubmitted the proposals which included amended designs for the building and “high-quality landscaping” around the site.

A new planning statement submitted on behalf of the company said: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in design terms, as it has been designed to take account of the site’s physical and functional requirements, whilst also taking into account the site context.”

The statement said drive-thrus have become “commonplace and essential” for the function of motorway service areas (MSAs) by providing travellers with “convenient and efficient methods to obtain food and drink..”

The document also said: “Drive-thrus provide benefits for people with mobility challenges, those with busy schedules and those with children.

“They increase the safety levels of the MSA as visitors are not required to leave their car to pick up food and drink.”

A planning officer’s report said the proposals complied with planning policies in regards to design, highway safety and ecology, but added: “The principle of the development in this location is unacceptable and the proposed development would result in significant harm to the openness of the green belt.”