Half a ton of materials donated to boost youth projects in Wakefield

Zebra Print Group, the Yorkshire-based, family-run specialist print firm, has stepped up to help the region’s young people by donating half a ton of card, box board and paper to local charity, St George’s Lupset. These materials will be used by the charity’s Future SELPH service, which provides free support to young people aged 16 to 25 in Wakefield with their mental and emotional wellbeing.

Future SELPH offers one-to-one sessions, as well as a tailored plan for individuals to help engage and empower young people - from creative workshops and boxing groups, to walking groups, employment support and skills training. The donation of materials from Zebra Print Group will enable the delivery of hands-on activities, upcycling projects, craft and design work and community-led initiatives with Future SELPH at St George’s Lupset.

Speaking about the donation, Samantha Overton, managing director at Zebra Print Group, said: “We’re a Yorkshire business through and through, and being able to support a local charity like St George’s is really important to us. Future SELPH’s work is incredibly important in helping young people access the support they need in order to unlock their potential, build their confidence, help them gain skills and open up employment opportunities, and if our paper and cardboard can play even a small part in that, then we’re delighted.”

St George’s Lupset is a registered charity that has worked with communities in Lupset, West Wakefield and beyond for over 25 years. Future SELPH at St George’s has supported more than 700 young people across the Wakefield district since its pilot project in 2021.

Commenting on how Zebra Print Group’s support will benefit the charity, Emma Coyle, Future SELPH Manager at St George’s, said: “We are so grateful to Zebra Print Group for this generous donation. The materials will be used across a wide range of projects, from creative workshops to practical training programmes, all of which help us to engage, inspire and empower the young people we work with. It’s great to see a local business supporting our mission in such a tangible way.”

Future SELPH is commissioned by Conexus Healthcare and proudly delivered by voluntary community sector youth organisations with years of experience of working with young people, including St George’s Lupset. More information about Future SELPH and its services can be found at futureselph.co.uk. To find out more about St George’s Lupset visit stgeorgeslupset.org.uk.

Founded in 2006, Zebra Print Group is a family-owned, full-service print provider offering end-to-end solutions across digital, litho, large format and web printing, as well as branded promotional merchandise. All production is proudly carried out in the heart of Yorkshire, supporting local jobs and championing British manufacturing. More information about Zebra Print Group and its services can be found at www.zebraprintgroup.co.uk.