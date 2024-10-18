Castleford riverside regeneration planCastleford riverside regeneration plan
Castleford riverside regeneration plan

Have a look at 21 pictures of what Castleford’s riverside could look like if a regeneration plan is approved

By James Carney
Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
A planning application has been submitted that could revamp Castleford’s waterfront.

Under the plans a number of buildings around Aire Street would be demolished to make way for infrastructure improvements such as the rebuilding of flood defences, as well as new pedestrian footways and cycleways across the riverside.

Here are some artist’s impression pictures of what the project could look like if it is approved.

Pictures courtesy of Wakefield Council and architectural firm Gillespies.

