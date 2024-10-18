Have a look at 21 pictures of what Castleford’s riverside could look like if a regeneration plan is approved

Under the plans a number of buildings around Aire Street would be demolished to make way for infrastructure improvements such as the rebuilding of flood defences, as well as new pedestrian footways and cycleways across the riverside.
Here are some artist’s impression pictures of what the project could look like if it is approved.
Pictures courtesy of Wakefield Council and architectural firm Gillespies.
