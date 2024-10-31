Hemsworth fireplace shop could be converted to fish and chip restaurant

By James Carney
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
A planning application has been submitted to convert a fireplace shop in Hemsworth into a fish and chip restaurant.

The proposals are for the Hemsworth Fireplaces and Stoves shop on Market Street.

Under the plan the restaurant would employ five full-time and 10 part-time staff.

It would be open from 11.30am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

A floorplan of the building supplied with the application includes a takeaway area and a restaurant with enough room for 70 to 80 people.

