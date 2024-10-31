Hemsworth fireplace shop could be converted to fish and chip restaurant

A planning application has been submitted to convert a fireplace shop in Hemsworth into a fish and chip restaurant.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals are for the Hemsworth Fireplaces and Stoves shop on Market Street.

Under the plan the restaurant would employ five full-time and 10 part-time staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be open from 11.30am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

A floorplan of the building supplied with the application includes a takeaway area and a restaurant with enough room for 70 to 80 people.