Hemsworth fireplace shop could be converted to fish and chip restaurant
A planning application has been submitted to convert a fireplace shop in Hemsworth into a fish and chip restaurant.
The proposals are for the Hemsworth Fireplaces and Stoves shop on Market Street.
Under the plan the restaurant would employ five full-time and 10 part-time staff.
It would be open from 11.30am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and bank holidays.
A floorplan of the building supplied with the application includes a takeaway area and a restaurant with enough room for 70 to 80 people.