Henry Boot Construction completes work on £14 million project at Minsthorpe Community College

Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, has officially completed work on a new net-zero-carbon-in-operation sports facility and the refurbishment of teaching spaces at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall.

Providing high-quality facilities designed for both students and the wider community, the net-zero-carbon-in-operation facility includes two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities, office space, and a 6,394 sq ft main sports hall which opened in January this year.

The final phase – including the installation of a new multi-use games area (MUGA) – has now been completed, marking the full handover of the project which has been funded by the Department for Education.

Construction began in summer 2023 to replace the previous outdated sports facilities, alongside refurbishment works to several of the existing blocks.

Minsthorpe Community College

The sports facility has achieved an impressive EPC A+ rating and forms part of Minsthorpe Community College’s long-term strategy to enhance sports provision and establish a central hub for community engagement and physical wellbeing.

In addition to meeting net-zero-in-operation standards, the facility also incorporates a green roof and integrated sustainable drainage solutions to enhance both biodiversity and environmental performance.

Ryan O’Loughlin, Regional Director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have delivered a facility that will have a lasting impact on both the students of Minsthorpe Community College and the wider South Elmsall, South Kirby, and Upton community.

“From day one, this project was about more than just bricks and mortar, it was about creating a sustainable space that supports physical and mental wellbeing, learning and community engagement.

Minsthorpe Community College

“Throughout the project, we also placed a strong focus on delivering social value – adopting a student-led approach to shaping the future of their sports facilities. We believe that quality social value is achieved through genuine collaboration, and we’re confident this development leaves a positive legacy that the whole community can be proud of.”

Joint Principals Mark Gilmore and Rachael Merritt, from Minsthorpe Community College, added: “We were delighted to be chosen as one of the first 50 schools to be part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.

“The new sports centre and surrounding works, including a new multi-use games area, is the final piece in the jigsaw in bringing the College’s facilities into the 21st century – meaning the experiences of both our amazing students and fantastic community will be enriched for years to come.”