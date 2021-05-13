The countdown is on...

Here are 14 Pontefract and Castleford pubs you're looking forward to reopening next week

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:47 pm

Just a few more days until our favourite local watering holes open up inside, meaning we don't have to brave the beer garden in the cold and rain!

From Monday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be reopening as part of the easing of lockdown rules. Although some in the district are opening later in the week.

Who's looking forward to a cosy pint?

1. The Liquorice Bush

The pub on Market Place, Pontefract is looking forward to welcoming customers back on Monday. They even have a new menu!

2. The Lion

Regulars of The Lion on Aire Street, Castleford, are looking forward to a pint or two.

3. The Robin Hood

The pub on Wakefield Roa, Pontefract is looking forward to welcoming everyone back inside.

4. The Old Grocers

The Old Grocers on Beastfair, Pontefract will be opening indoors on Wednesday, May 19 from 1pm.

