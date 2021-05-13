Here are 14 Pontefract and Castleford pubs you're looking forward to reopening next week
The countdown is on...
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:47 pm
Just a few more days until our favourite local watering holes open up inside, meaning we don't have to brave the beer garden in the cold and rain!
From Monday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be reopening as part of the easing of lockdown rules. Although some in the district are opening later in the week.
Who's looking forward to a cosy pint?
Page 1 of 4