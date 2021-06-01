Here are 17 jobs with Wakefield Council you can apply for now

If you're looking for work, here are just 17 jobs that are currently open to applications in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, with Wakefield Council.

Whether you're looking for a head start in a new career, or just hoping to pick up a few hours of work part-time, there's bound to be something for you in the below list. Take a look:

Breakfast Club assistant: Wheldon Infant & Nursery School, Castleford. Term time only. Salary £18,562.00 - £18,933.00, Job description: Friendly, caring and professional person required to work as an assistant at the school's breakfast club. Assistant Greenspace Projects Officer: Monckton Road Depot, Monckton Road Ind Est. Wakefield. Salary £25,481.00 - £27,741.00. 37 Hours, Permanent. An opportunity exists in the Council’s Street Scene Services for an Assistant Greenspace Projects Officer.

Receptionist: Sun Lane Leisure Centre, Sun Lane, Wakefield. Apply by: 04/06/2021. £9.62 - £9.81 hourly rate. A number of relief reception posts are available to work across the council's leisure service.

Administrator: Havertop Police Headquarters, Havertop Lane, Normanton. Apply by: 04/06/2021. £19,312 to £19,698. Temporary until 30 November 2021. 37 hours An experienced administrator to work within Children and Young People’s Service based the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub at Havertop Police Station.

Specialist learning support officer: The Rookeries Junior, Infant & Nursery School, Carleton Road, Pontefract. Apply by: 04/06/2021. £13,590.51 - £14,879.74. 30 hours term time only. Permanent. Required as soon as possible a Grade 5 Specialist Learning Support Officer working with Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children and Young People within the Children’s Sensory Impairment Team(CSIT). In the first instance this post will be based at The Rookeries JIN School in the council's Primary Resource base.

Portage Home Visitor: Town Hall Normanton, High St, Normanton. Apply by: 04/06/2021. £22,183 - £24,982 Grade 6. 37 hours. Permanent. Located within the Educational Psychology Service, Portage Home Visitors work weekly with young children with additional needs and their families in the home.

Fly Tipping Operative: South Kirkby Depot, Clock Row, South Kirkby, Pontefract,. Apply by: 04/06/2021 £20,092 - £21,748 Grade 5. 37 hours. Permanent. The post holder will be part of a Street Scene Team to deliver a high quality citizen focused Street Scene service within a neighbourhood in Wakefield districts. To provide a citizen-focused service which delivers a clean, safe, accessible and attractive streets and open spaces that are pleasant to live in and give the local community a sense of belonging.

Residential Worker: Wasdale Road, 70 Wasdale Road, Wakefield. Apply by: 04/06/2021 £12,740.50 - £13,870.50. Grade 7. 18.5 hours. Permanent. The residential worker role is supporting young people with disabilities to access short breaks, this could be in the community or in Wasdale.

Cook: Wasdale Road, 70 Wasdale Road, Wakefield. Apply by: 04/06/2021 £9,656 - £9,849 Grade 4. 18.5 hours. Permanent. The cook is an integral role in the team at Wasdale. The cook prepares and cooks healthy meals for the young people and staff when the young people come in from school and on a Sunday. Knowledge of food allergies and completion of basic food hygiene will be needed as part of the role.

Support Officer - Anglers: Anglers Country Park, Wintersett, Wakefield. Apply by: 04/06/2021 £10,046 - £10,874 Grade 5. 18.5 hours. Permanent. The post holder will support the Street Scene Management Team Working with partners, stakeholders, communities and the public on a daily basis in providing a citizen-focused service that provides a citizen-focused service which delivers a clean, safe, accessible and attractive streets and open spaces that are pleasant to live in and give the local community a sense of belonging.

Wakefield Armed Forces Covenant Project Officer: Apply by: 04/06/2021 County Hall Wakefield, Havertop Police Station Normanton & Across the District. £28,672.00 to £31,346.00, grade 8. Based on 37 hours per week. Wakefield Council are looking for a Project Officer to help support the development and delivery of plans to support the Armed Forces Community in Wakefield. You will promote the interests of those who serve, or have served, in the armed forces, as well as reservists. You will need to be able to work on your own initiative, have excellent organisational skills and be a confident communicator.

Data Support Officer: Manygates Education Centre, Manygates Lane, Wakefield Apply by: 11/06/2021 £18,562.00 - £18,933.00, Grade 3, 37 hours, Permanent Wakefield Council’s Adult Education Service is a Good Ofsted Provider and has seen rapid changes in the service over the past 14 months due to Covid-19 and as a result now require additional staff to work within the Business Support Team to provide effective, quality data administrative support.

Specialist Domestic Abuse Practitioner: Apply by: 11/06/2021 Queens House, Market Street, Wakefield £28,672 - £31,346 Grade 8. 37 hours. Temporary until 31 March 2022 (this may be extended subject to continuation of funding) A suitably skilled and highly motivated person to work as part of the Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Service in providing support to domestic abuse victims. The post holder will have the thematic lead for engaging and supporting male victims enhancing the service offered to men.

Recruitment & Workforce Improvement Advisor: Apply by: 11/06/2021 County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield. £35,745.00 - £38,890.00, Grade 10, Full time, Permanent. This position encompasses all stages of the recruitment process. You will partner with recruiting managers and other stakeholders supporting them to recruit to their senior roles which includes providing advice, direction and operational support from initial vacancy through to the on boarding of new recruits.

Gardener: Carrwood Road Depot, Carrwood Road, Castleford. Apply by: 11/06/2021 £20,092.00 to £21,748, Grade 5. Based on 37 hours per week. The role will undertake a wide range of horticultural and gardening duties delivered in a professional manner, whilst providing a citizen focused service which delivers a clean, safe, accessible and attractive streets and open spaces that are pleasant to live in and give the local community a sense of belonging.

Casual cleaning assistants: Apply by: 30/06/2021 Various Areas of Wakefield District. Grade 1, £9.25 per hour with a pro rata paid annual leave allowance based on the number of casual hours worked. Enthusiastic people are required to work as relief staff to provide cover in case of illness and holidays, sometimes at very short notice. No previous experience is required as full training will be provided.

School Crossing Patrol: Various Areas of Wakefield District £9.43 per hour plus shift allowance, Grade 2. The hours are approximately between 5 and 8 hours per week. The School Crossing Patrol Service is part of the Road Safety Team and is currently responsible for approximately 44 School Crossing sites across the district.