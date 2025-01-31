Wakefield's Rhubarb Food and Drinks Trail 2025.Wakefield's Rhubarb Food and Drinks Trail 2025.
Wakefield's Rhubarb Food and Drinks Trail 2025.

Here are all the Wakefield cafes, restaurants and pubs taking part in the Rhubarb Festival Food and Drink Trail 2025

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
The countdown is underway for Wakefield’s famous Rhubarb Festival.

As part of the activities, the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is back in partnership with Wakefield BID and will ensure the spotlight is on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.

Venues across Wakefield city centre will be offering delicious rhubarb-themed items to delight your taste buds throughout the festival weekend – February 21-23, from coffees to cocktails and pastries to pizzas, it’s a chance to discover some of your favourite bars, restaurants, and cafes.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is a fabulous weekend event, and a firm favourite with families and foodies!

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the city once again for the event, which supports local businesses and showcases the many ways in which our famous pink vegetable can be enjoyed.

“There’s so much to see and do so don’t miss out. I’d encourage you to get the dates in your diary and come and enjoy all the activities and support our local businesses.”

Here is the full list of participating venues and what they’ll have on offer:

Costa Coffee: Get refreshed with an Apple and Rhubarb Refresher.

1. Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee: Get refreshed with an Apple and Rhubarb Refresher. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Elephant & Castle on Westgate will be offering a selection of rhubarb beverages.

2. Elephant & Castle

The Elephant & Castle on Westgate will be offering a selection of rhubarb beverages. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Recent Beans on Westgate: Try their freshly roasted coffee with natural notes of rhubarb crumble or their Rhubarb Spiced Espresso Bar menu.

3. Recent Beans

Recent Beans on Westgate: Try their freshly roasted coffee with natural notes of rhubarb crumble or their Rhubarb Spiced Espresso Bar menu. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Art House will be offering rhubarb-inspired drinks and mouth-watering sweet treats.

4. The Art House

The Art House will be offering rhubarb-inspired drinks and mouth-watering sweet treats. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldSportWakefield Council
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice