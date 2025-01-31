Here are all the Wakefield cafes, restaurants and pubs taking part in the Rhubarb Festival Food and Drink Trail 2025

As part of the activities, the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is back in partnership with Wakefield BID and will ensure the spotlight is on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.

Venues across Wakefield city centre will be offering delicious rhubarb-themed items to delight your taste buds throughout the festival weekend – February 21-23, from coffees to cocktails and pastries to pizzas, it’s a chance to discover some of your favourite bars, restaurants, and cafes.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is a fabulous weekend event, and a firm favourite with families and foodies!

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the city once again for the event, which supports local businesses and showcases the many ways in which our famous pink vegetable can be enjoyed.

“There’s so much to see and do so don’t miss out. I’d encourage you to get the dates in your diary and come and enjoy all the activities and support our local businesses.”

Here is the full list of participating venues and what they’ll have on offer:

