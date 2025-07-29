Here are some of the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pubs currently for sale with Rightmove

Pubs have had a hard time of it in the last couple of decades, with record numbers closing.
So, if you wanted to restore a local pub to its community then here are nine that are currently for sale on Rightmove.
1. The Olde Tavern
The Olde Tavern in Pontefract is on the market for £475,000. Rightmove said: "The Olde Tavern is a very traditional pub. It is located on a busy main road close to Pontefract town centre, the racecourse and famously King Richard III favourite castle. Surrounded by commerce and lots of industry, as well as densely populated residential communities, the pub enjoys a good level of trade throughout the day. The site also has tremendous development potential, given its size and location." Photo: s
2. The New Albion
The New Albion on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, is on the market for £450,000. Rightmove said: "The New Albion occupies a character, two-storey terraced public house of brick construction under a pitched slate roof with large car park and beer gardens to the front of the property with three bedroom owners accommodation." Photo: s
3. Thatched House
The Thatched House on Aberford Road, Stanley, is for sale for offers in the region of £395,000. Rightmove said: "The pub is a traditional two-room layout with a tap-room bar area and lounge. The lounge area to the left of the pub is the smaller of the two rooms with a mix of fixed and loose seating and feature open fireplace, and leads through the conservatory to the pub’s hidden gem – a balcony seating area with fantastic views out over the River Calder and open countryside beyond. Steps lead down from this to the enclosed beer garden and patio area, featuring picnic benches, a covered seating area and children's play equipment. As the pub is built on a hill, there is the additional bonus of a small function room at basement level, with access out to the garden and separate toilet facilities." Photo: s
4. The Victoria
The Victoria on Victoria Street, Wakefield, is for sale for £245,000. Rightmove says: "The property comprises of a two storey painted brick corner terraced building under pitched slate roof covering. There is a smoking area to the rear, a small enclosed yard and 4 parking spaces on the other side of the road." Photo: s