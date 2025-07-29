Here are some of the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pubs currently for sale with Rightmove

3 . Thatched House

The Thatched House on Aberford Road, Stanley, is for sale for offers in the region of £395,000. Rightmove said: "The pub is a traditional two-room layout with a tap-room bar area and lounge. The lounge area to the left of the pub is the smaller of the two rooms with a mix of fixed and loose seating and feature open fireplace, and leads through the conservatory to the pub's hidden gem – a balcony seating area with fantastic views out over the River Calder and open countryside beyond. Steps lead down from this to the enclosed beer garden and patio area, featuring picnic benches, a covered seating area and children's play equipment. As the pub is built on a hill, there is the additional bonus of a small function room at basement level, with access out to the garden and separate toilet facilities."