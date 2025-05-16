(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the 10 richest people in the North according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shepherd family top the North in The Sunday Times Rich List, published today online at www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-rich-list and in the print edition of the newspaper on Sunday, May 18.

The Portaloo pioneers saw an increase in wealth from £1.1 billion to £1.3 billion, earning them the top spot in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 37-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year.

The number of billionaires has dropped for three successive years – this year's decline is the sharpest yet.

This year’s list of 350 individuals and families together hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion — three per cent down on last year.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “The Sunday Times Rich List is changing. Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling. We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we were also struck by the strength of criticism for Rachel Reeves’s Treasury. We expected the abolition of non-dom status would anger affluent people from overseas. But homegrown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.”

Here are the 10 wealthiest in the North according to The Sunday Times Rich List:

The Shepherd family. 2025 wealth: £1.350bn. Source of wealth: Portaloo pioneers Lord Kirkham and family. 2025 wealth: £1.140bn. Source of wealth: Retailer Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family. 2025 wealth: £933m. Source of wealth: Heirs Malcolm Healey and family. 2025 wealth: £901m. Source of wealth: Kitchen king John Jakes. 2025 wealth: £869m. Source of wealth: Manufacturer Mark Healey and family. 2025 wealth: £688m. Source of wealth: Heir Philip Meeson. 2025 wealth: £626m. Source of wealth: Aviator Lawrence Tomlinson. 2025 wealth: £525m. Source of wealth: Care home king Steve Parkin. 2025 wealth: £515m. Source of wealth: Delivery man Jon and Susie Seaton. 2025 wealth: £486m. Source of wealth: Publishers