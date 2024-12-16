Here's when Wakefield's iconic Peter Jones store will close its doors for the final time

Peter Jones, known for selling fine china, gifts and cookware for over 60 years in Wakefield, will be closing its doors for the final time next week.

The shop, on Little Westgate, has shown ‘closing down’ signs for years, but the date has finally being given as Christmas Eve.

Director Nicola Cousins, daughter of Peter Jones, said: “Our shop property has finally sold and so, after over 60 years in Wakefield and 39 years in Little Westgate, our era comes to an end.

"It’s a sad day for us but independent retail is extremely challenging and it was the right time for us to ‘call it a day’.

"We’d like to thank our loyal staff and many thousands of customers who have shopped with us over the years and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Peter Jones has one remaining store in Pontefract which will remain open for the time being.

The Wakefield Little Westgate store is selling all its stock and fixtures and interested parties can email enquiries to [email protected].