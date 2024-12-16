Here's when Wakefield's iconic Peter Jones store will close its doors for the final time

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Peter Jones, known for selling fine china, gifts and cookware for over 60 years in Wakefield, will be closing its doors for the final time next week.

The shop, on Little Westgate, has shown ‘closing down’ signs for years, but the date has finally being given as Christmas Eve.

Director Nicola Cousins, daughter of Peter Jones, said: “Our shop property has finally sold and so, after over 60 years in Wakefield and 39 years in Little Westgate, our era comes to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a sad day for us but independent retail is extremely challenging and it was the right time for us to ‘call it a day’.

Peter Jones – known for selling fine china, gifts and cookware for over 60 years in Wakefield will be closing the doors of their shop on Little Westgate for the last time on Christmas Eve.Peter Jones – known for selling fine china, gifts and cookware for over 60 years in Wakefield will be closing the doors of their shop on Little Westgate for the last time on Christmas Eve.
Peter Jones – known for selling fine china, gifts and cookware for over 60 years in Wakefield will be closing the doors of their shop on Little Westgate for the last time on Christmas Eve.

"We’d like to thank our loyal staff and many thousands of customers who have shopped with us over the years and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Peter Jones has one remaining store in Pontefract which will remain open for the time being.

The Wakefield Little Westgate store is selling all its stock and fixtures and interested parties can email enquiries to [email protected].

Related topics:WakefieldPontefract

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice