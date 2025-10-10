Here's why Castleford's Costa coffee has temporarily closed
The closure, from today (Friday, October 10), will allow for the shop to undergo a renovation and is set to reopen later this month with a fresh new look.
The Thunderhead Ridge Drive Thru store will return brighter, bolder, and better than ever, designed to create a more uplifting and modern environment for the local community.
The refresh forms part of Costa Coffee's plans to support the towns and high streets it proudly serves, investing both in spaces and its team members.
In the meantime, customers can still enjoy their favourite Costa Coffee drinks and treats at the nearby store in the Factory Outlet Centre, Castleford.