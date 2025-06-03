Hillards Trust fund reflective livery for Blood Bike

The Yorkshire Blood Bike charity, Whiteknights, has announced its latest Blood Bike will be adorned with reflective, high-visibility livery thanks to a Yorkshire based grant-making Charitable Trust.

Gay and Peter Hartley’s Hillards Charitable Trust has donated £1000 to equip the voluntary service Blood Bike before it is launched into service later this month.

Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes transport urgent Blood specimens, medications and donated breast milk completely free of charge to hospitals and hospitals across Yorkshire.

They have 50 volunteer motorcyclists who willingly ride through the night and at weekends to provide the service. Earlier this year, the charity, which responded to 3000 call-outs last year, received the MBE for Voluntary Groups – The 2024 Kings Award For Voluntary Service.

Hillards Trust receive Whiteknights' Champions Award

Regional Manager for Whiteknights West Yorkshire, Matthew Butterfield said: “We’re delighted to receive this donation from the Hillards Trust. High-visibility reflective livery on our small fleet of Blood Bike is essential for the operational safety of our volunteers and of the urgent items we transport.

“The livery will be added to a motorcycle which has been generously donated by a member of the public. We appreciate every gesture of giving we receive to enable our charity to support the care and treatment of patients in our region.

“Today we have presented the Hillards Charitable Trust with a Whiteknights Champions Award in recognition of their much needed support.”

Pictured are Whiteknights volunteer rider, Colin Barnes, Hillards Trust Secretary, Helena Wyles, and Whiteknights’ Manager, Matthew Butterfield.