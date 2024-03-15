Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Black Rock on Cross Square is looking for a new custodian and has gone on the market for anyone brave enough to look after a key part of the city’s history.

Back in the day, the pub was known as a smokey den packed with journalists on one side and police officers on the other.

In recent years it has remained a one of the city centre’s most popular pubs with revellers from several generations, as well as host to some of Yorkshire’s finest Christmas decorations.

For anyone looking to take it over, parent company Star Pubs said the estimated minimum ingoing costs stands at £13,957 and the annual rent is £35,490.

The company said: “The Black Rock, an institution to celebrate and enjoy, Cask Marque accredited.

“What would you do with this pub to make it even more of a success?

“The Black Rock Hotel is located in the city of Wakefield, close to Westgate station.

"The pub is surrounded by commercial businesses.

"The pub benefits from being one of 49 pubs found in an area of around 4,102 adults.

"The Black Rock Hotel customer base is made up of a diverse group from young to mature adults.”

Licensee Shaun Slater was given an award for 20 years service in December 2018.

It was believed he was the longest serving publican in Wakefield city centre.

After receiving the accolade, he said: “My mum was the pub’s cleaner and I began here as a way to earn a bit of pin money. I worked at over 50 pubs across Yorkshire, but the Black Rock was always my favourite.

“When it became available in 1998, I jumped at the chance to take it as my own.

“To me, the Rock is a landmark. You say ‘Wakefield’ to someone in another city and so many people know it.”

The pub includes a main trading area with a bar and a small snug meeting room.

Star Pubs added: “If you’ve benefited from running or owning a pub business, we’d love to hear what experience you can bring.