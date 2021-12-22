Homebuilder supports NHS workers in Wakefield this Christmas

With many frontline workers unable to spend Christmas with their families, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has donated some festive hampers worth over £950 to NHS organisations across the region, to thank teams for their hard work and sacrifice throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

The homebuilder has supported four NHS organisations in total, including Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield close to the homebuilders Ambler’s Meadow development.

As well as supporting NHS organisations, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands has donated over £1,650 to homeless charities across the region this festive period.

On the donation, Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation. On behalf of the Trust, we’d like to say a huge thank you to Barratt Developments Yorkshire West for their goodwill.

“The support we have received from local businesses and the wider local community over the last 18 months has been fantastic and has helped keep spirits high during these most unprecedented of times. We’re certain this latest donation will give our staff another timely boost as we head into a busy festive period.”

Darren Johnson, Construction Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West commented: “Christmas is the season of giving but NHS and frontline workers across the country have sacrificed so much to support others in their time of need, especially over the last year.

“Barratt Developments is dedicated to supporting the communities in which it builds, and we hope that our donation of festive hampers to NHS workers spreads some festive cheer and we wish them all a very Merry Christmas.”