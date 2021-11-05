Homemart: New shop set to open on Kirkgate in Wakefield after closure of Edinburgh Woollen Mill

Homemart, a shop selling groceries, as well as beauty and petcare products, has moved into the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill premises in Wakefield.

It follows the closure of the clothes store on Kirkgate earlier this year.

The premises was subsequently advertised to let on the websites of several local estate agents.

The store's new exterior has been put up.

Homemart has little online footprint, though according to Companies House it was founded in 2018, in Surrey.

The shop's bosses have also applied to Wakefield Council for an alcohol licence.

Its application says it wants to sell booze between 6am and 11pm every day of the week.

Anyone with any comments on the application can submit them to the council before a deadline of November 9.