Housebuilder funds holiday camp at Featherstone Rovers

Yorkshire housebuilder Orion Homes supported social inclusion and an active lifestyle for children in the Featherstone area with funding for a multi-sports holiday camp run by the Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

Currently building a development of new homes nearby in Purston Jaglin, Horbury-based Orion covered the cost of delivering the four-day camp which took place over the May half-term holidays at the Millennium Support Stadium in Featherstone.

The camp provided children aged 5-11 with the opportunity to participate in a wide range of sports as well as indoor mini golf, games and crafts.

It was the latest in a regular series of events organised by Featherstone Rovers Foundation, the registered Charity affiliated to Featherstone Rovers RLFC, which carries out extensive work supporting local communities.

Camp attendees with the Orion Homes sign

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation said: "It is fantastic that Orion Homes is enabling us to offer this much needed provision for families in the cost of living crisis. The government funded HAF programme is brilliant, but we are restricted to delivery in certain school holidays meaning families are faced with additional costs for food and childcare."

Natalie Moore, senior sales and marketing manager at Orion Homes, said: “Orion Homes first started working with the Foundation last autumn when we supported a similar initiative.

"We’re delighted to get behind the latest holiday camp and develop our partnership with Featherstone Rovers Foundation, a wonderful organisation that does so much for the community here. They engage and inspire children from a wide range of backgrounds. You can see how much enjoyment the kids get from these camps.”

